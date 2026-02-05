Haryana CM Saini: ‘Tweet master’ Cong misleading people on budget

Dubbing the Opposition Congress as a “tweet master party”, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress, saying the grand old party “survives on rhetoric and confrontation” and that confusion remains Congress’ only policy. Dubbing the Opposition Congress as a “tweet master party”, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress, saying the grand old party “survives on rhetoric and confrontation” and that confusion remains Congress’ only policy.

Addressing a press conference, Saini said the Congress has no roadmap for development and has reduced itself to reactionary politics. Hitting out at the Congress for what he termed as “irresponsible, half-baked and misleading politics” over the Union Budget, Saini said that the opposition is opposing the Union Budget merely for the sake of opposition.

“Congress sirf tweet master ban kar reh gayi hai (Congress has been reduced to merely a tweet-master party),” Saini said, objecting to reported statements that Haryana was missing from the budget.

“I want to show them the mirror, Congress thrives on “virodh” politics while BJP focuses on governance. The opposition resorts to protests just to mark attendance. Some people rushed to Twitter midway claiming that Haryana got nothing...there seems to be a competition within Congress about who can please Rahul Gandhi the most.”

Responding to claims that Haryana received nothing and referring to tweets, Saini said that “tweet masters” should refrain from spreading misinformation, or they risk losing whatever credibility they have left.

Union Budget to benefit Haryana

Referring to the 16th Finance Commission, the chief minister said Haryana’s share in central taxes has increased from 1.093% to 1.361%. As a result, Haryana will receive about ₹20,772 crore in 2026–27, nearly ₹5,547 crore more than last year. Over five years, this will translate into nearly ₹28,000 crore in additional resources, with total receipts nearing ₹1 lakh crore.

The chief minister said Haryana’s economy is strong, stable and fully under control, and the Union Budget 2026–27 will open new avenues for farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs and citizens of Haryana.

The chief minister said that the Union Budget 2026–27 will accelerate Haryana’s growth across sectors. Saini said the allocation of nearly ₹12.2 lakh crore for infrastructure will strengthen roads, railways, urban infrastructure, industrial corridors and logistics systems across the country. And given Haryana’s strategic location in the Delhi-NCR region, the state will be a direct beneficiary, he said.

He said ₹7,500 crore provision for startups and entrepreneurship will further strengthen Haryana’s startup ecosystem and encourage innovation, turning youth into job creators rather than job seekers.

He said financial and institutional support will boost women’s participation in agriculture, dairy, food processing and rural entrepreneurship, directly benefiting women SHGs and entrepreneurs in Haryana. Provision for women’s hostels in STEM institutions in every district reflects the government’s commitment to girls’ education and safety.

The chief minister said the budget brings renewed confidence for Haryana’s industrial sector, where the state already leads in automobiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and textiles. Incentives for semiconductors, electronic components and biopharma will attract fresh investments in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat, he said.

“The revival of 200 old industrial clusters will rejuvenate traditional industrial centres such as Panipat, Yamunanagar and Ambala, while a ₹10,000 crore MSME development fund will benefit lakhs of small entrepreneurs and artisans,” Saini said.