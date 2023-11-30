Haryana CM to flag off sankalp yatra from Faridabad today

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Sankalp Yatra’ on Thursday by flagging- off the van from Fatehpur Biloch village in Faridabad district.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will administer an oath to citizens, urging them to make an unparalleled contribution towards achieving the goal of developing India by 2047. (HT File)

The yatra aims to bring the welfare initiatives of the Central government and state government to every household, ensuring the upliftment of individuals at the grassroots level in the spirit of antyodaya, Dr Amit Agrawal, additional principal secretary (to the CM), said.

Dr Agrawal said the objective of the yatra is to instil a sense of pride among the general public and ensure that every government scheme reaches the marginalised sections of society.

On the occasion, Khattar will administer an oath to citizens, urging them to make an unparalleled contribution towards achieving the goal of developing India by 2047. Various departments will also set up stalls, showcasing their respective public welfare schemes and providing information on the benefits available to the public during this period.

Meanwhile, Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal will inaugurate the yatra and address the gathering in Barwa village in Bhiwani district on Thursday. The yatra will pass through every village in the district, disseminating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

The LED vans will showcase short films highlighting the progress made by the country and the state, while folk artists will enthral the audience with their performances. The promising players and individuals who have made significant contributions or achieved notable accomplishments will be honoured. Various departments directly related to the public will set up stalls during the yatra to provide detailed information about the respective schemes, according to an official statement.

Khattar chairs HPPC meet, approves purchases worth over ₹2,500 crore

The High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) which met under the chairmanship of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday gave approval for the contracts and purchase of various items worth more than ₹2,500 crore. The negotiations with different bidders during the meeting resulted in savings of approximately ₹22 crore by setting competitive rates.

The panel comprising ministers gave approval to ₹49 crore construction contract of 100-bed under construction hospital in Tohana of Fatehabad district.

The meeting gave green signal for the purchase of 86 buses, including 34 mini-buses by the police department. Approval was also granted for the procurement of materials amounting to ₹343 crore.

The contracts worth more than ₹350 crore were approved for various works related to the construction of international convention centre in Sector 78 in Faridabad.

In a different meeting, Khattar also granted sanction for the establishment of two new police stations in Barota village and Farmana village of Sonepat district