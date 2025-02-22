Menu Explore
Haryana Cong suspends former Radaur MLA, who joined BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 22, 2025 09:12 AM IST

The development comes a week after the former legislator joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Yamunanagar

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Udai Bhan on Friday expelled former MLA from Radaur seat of Yamunanagar, Bishanlal Saini, for six years for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Preside of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee Udai Bhan (File)
Preside of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee Udai Bhan (File)

The development comes a week after the former legislator joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Yamunanagar.

The party also suspended his son Vishal Saini, a PCC delegate for similar reasons.

The ex-MLA, who was with the Congress for 10 years, briefly with the INLD and BSP, blamed the internal conflicts among senior Congress leaders as his reason behind leaving the grand old party.

