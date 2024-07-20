Haryana Congress accuses BJP of misusing central agencies to target rivals

The Haryana Congress on Saturday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing investigation agencies like the enforcement directorate (ED) to intimidate its political rivals. In a statement, Congress legislature party deputy leader Aftab Ahmed, chief whip BB Batra, party MLAs Jagbir Malik and Geeta Bhukkal said the timing of the arrest of Congress MLA from Sonepat Surender Panwar, and the raid at the house of Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh proved that the BJP is indulging in a malicious attempt to intimidate its political opponents. (HT File)

“Such actions against Congress MLAs at the behest of the BJP-led central government proves that the BJP has sensed its defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana. People understand this and the anti-constitution and anti-democratic face of the BJP stands exposed. Countdown for the BJP government in the state has begun and people of Haryana will give the BJP a befitting reply with their votes in the upcoming assembly elections,” the party leaders said in the statement.