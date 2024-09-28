Haryana Congress expels 13 rebels

The Haryana unit of the Congress on Friday expelled 13 leaders for “anti-party activities” over their decision to contest as Independent candidates against the party’s official picks for the assembly polls. They were expelled for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party, the Congress said. Notably, there were many party leaders who were upset over being denied tickets to contest the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, but the party had later managed to pacify most of them.

The leaders against whom the action has been taken are Naresh Dhande (Guhla SC seat), Pardeep Gill (Jind), Sajjan Singh Dhull (Pundri), Sunita Battan (Pundri), Rajiv Mamuram Gondar (Nilokheri-SC), Dayal Singh Sirohi (Nilokheri-SC), Vijay Jain (Panipat Rural), Dilbag Sandil (Uchana Kalan), Ajit Phogat (Dadri), Abhijeet Singh (Bhiwani), Satbir Ratera (Bawani Khera-SC), Nitu Mann (Prithla) and Anita Dhull Badsikri (Kalayat), according to the order issued by Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan.

For the Congress, senior leader and former minister Sampat Singh had withdrawn his nomination from Nalwa seat after filing papers while another leader Ram Kishen 'Fauji' also withdrew from the race from the Bawani Khera segment.

From Ambala City, former MLA Jasbir Malaur withdrew from the contest against Congress’s nominee and former minister Nirmal Singh. However, Nirmal Singh’s daughter Chitra Sarwara, a Congress rebel, is contesting from Ambala Cantt seat. The party has already taken action against her.