Congress MLA Surender Panwar, 55, who was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) on July 20 in connection with an illegal mining case, was sent to three days of ED remand again on Monday. Congress MLA Surender Panwar (HT Photo)

The MLA was presented before an Ambala court after his period of nine days of remand expired.

His counsel said that a remand of five days was sought by the ED, but the court granted three days and he will be produced again on August 1.