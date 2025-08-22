Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Haryana constitutes State Oilseeds Mission

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 04:20 am IST

An official spokesperson said Mission will finalise state oilseeds action plan in line with national goals, monitoring key performance indicators such as crop-wise area, production, average yield, and oil output, ensuring effective allocation of financial resources for infrastructure and processing facilities, supervising the work of district-level missions and value chain partners, and coordinating with other central and state schemes.

The Haryana government has constituted the State Oilseeds Mission under the chairmanship of chief secretary Anurag Rastogi to promote oilseed production in the state and achieve self-reliance in edible oils. The mission aimed to enhance oilseed productivity and implement the goals of self-sufficiency in edible oils at the grassroots level. For this, coordination will be established with state-level agencies, district-level institutions, and the central government.

As per a notification, agriculture and farmers’ welfare additional chief secretary will be the member secretary of this mission. Other members included the administrative secretaries of co-operation, industry, rural development, finance, and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments; the vice chancellor of Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar; agriculture department director, the directors of ICAR institutes located in Haryana; the state head of NABARD.

The Mission will meet at least twice a year to review progress and frame strategies for effective implementation. Experts may also be invited to the proceedings of the mission as required, the spokesperson said.

