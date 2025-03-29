Haryana: Cops recover over 400 poppy plants from varsity campus; gardener held

Sonepat police have arrested a gardener from the World University of Design in Rai after discovering over 400 poppy plants cultivated alongside flowers on the campus. The accused gardener in police custody. (HT Photo)

Sonepat deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime) Narinder Singh said the poppy plants weighed around 40kg. “Prima facie it appears that the plants were grown two months ago. We have arrested a gardener identified as Sant Lal in this connection and will interrogate him about the involvement of other persons. We will also investigate who may have used these plants as a drug,” the DCP added.

A day earlier, over 100 poppy plants were discovered on the campus of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts in Rohtak. The varsity authorities had formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against unknown persons in this connection.