Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Haryana: Deadline for ownership rights of houses built on village shamlat land extended

    The families availing this benefit will have to deposit money equivalent to one-and-a-half times the land value calculated on the basis of the collector rate prevailing in 2004.

    Published on: Jun 10, 2026 7:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Families residing in houses built on village shamlat land for the past 20 years will now be eligible to apply for ownership rights under the prescribed rules until January 16, 2027, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday.

    Families residing in houses built on village shamlat land for the past 20 years will now be eligible to apply for ownership rights under the prescribed rules until January 16, 2027, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
    Families residing in houses built on village shamlat land for the past 20 years will now be eligible to apply for ownership rights under the prescribed rules until January 16, 2027, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    The families availing this benefit will have to deposit money equivalent to one-and-a-half times the land value calculated on the basis of the collector rate prevailing in 2004.

    A large number of eligible beneficiaries were unable to submit their applications due to documentation-related difficulties. Therefore, the state government has extended the deadline.

    Saini said that to strengthen waste management systems in rural areas, the government will provide tractor-trailers, drivers and waste collection workers in every village even as the government is working on waste-to-energy projects.

    Addressing a State-level sashakt panchayat samaroh in Panchkula, he inaugurated LED street lighting installed along the peripheral roads of 179 villages across 17 districts at a cost of over 23 crore and also dedicated 350 e-Atal libraries constructed in 17 districts at a cost of 44 crore.

    The chief minister directly transferred 1,057 crore to the accounts of panchayati raj institutions for developmental works and honoured six gram panchayats under the jagrit gram awards for setting new benchmarks in development, sanitation, and good governance, and awarded them a total prize amount of 1.66 crore.

    During the programme, Saini digitally released monthly direct benefit transfer (DBT) instalments under various welfare schemes.

    Under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, 208 crore was released as the eighth instalment for mothers and women beneficiaries. Similarly, about 20 crore was disbursed under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, while 1,151.51 crore was directly transferred to beneficiaries of social security pension schemes. Scholarships amounting to 23 crore were provided to students belonging to OBC and DNT categories. Under the Dayalu scheme, financial assistance of 169.50 crore was released.

    The chief minister said that the government has increased the financial limit for development works undertaken by gram panchayats from 5 lakh to 21 lakh. Additionally, panchs and sarpanches are now entitled to TA/DA equivalent to that provided to HCS officers and judicial magistrates when attending panchayat-related and judicial proceedings, he said.

    To strengthen panchayat finances, he said, a share of stamp duty revenue and 2% of electricity consumption charges are being directly credited to panchayat accounts.

    Saini urged the sarpanches to identify economically weaker families in their villages so that they can benefit from welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: Deadline For Ownership Rights Of Houses Built On Village Shamlat Land Extended
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: Deadline For Ownership Rights Of Houses Built On Village Shamlat Land Extended
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes