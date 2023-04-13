High time universities make changes in curriculum: Haryana dy CM Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said it was high time for the universities to make changes in their curriculum and teaching methods in order to make courses more practical and industry-oriented.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was speaking at a function organised under the aegis of Haryana higher education council at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University at Palwal on Thursday. (HT File)

Underlining the need for continuous coordination between universities and industry, the deputy CM said efforts being made by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) are a perfect example in this direction.

Dushyant was speaking at a function organised under the aegis of Haryana higher education council at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University at Palwal on Thursday. Vice-chancellors (VCs) of all state universities and their representatives took part in this meeting.

Applauding the Vishwakarma University for starting recognition of prior learning (RPL) and calling upon other universities to follow it, he said that in addition to the traditional courses, the curriculum will now be more practical and skill-oriented, increasing the employability of students.

Referring to the policies of the state government, Dushyant said youth should be linked with these schemes through skills and the government is ready to provide all kinds of assistance under the Padma scheme.

The V-C of SVSU, Raj Nehru said that if all the universities of the state implement RPL, then the skill university will provide all types of assistance and cooperation enabling them to implement it.