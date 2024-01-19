Haryana: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 50-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail after he was convicted in 2017 of raping of two disciples, was granted a 50-day parole on Friday. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail after he was convicted in 2017 of raping of two disciples, was granted a 50-day parole on Friday. (HT file photo)

During this period, the controversial religious leader will stay at an ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

Rohtak divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma granted the parole to the dera chief barely 29 days after he returned to jail from another parole stint.

Last November, Ram Rahim was allowed out of the jail on a 21-day parole.

Since his conviction in 2017, he has spent 184 days outside the jail and will be in Baghpat for another 50 days, taking the count to 234 days.

He has been out on parole on seven occasions so far.

In 2023 alone, he was granted parole thrice.