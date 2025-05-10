Menu Explore
Haryana districts to get 5 lakh each for emergency situations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 10, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The Haryana government has sanctioned a sum of 5 lakhs each to deputy commissioners across the state to address any emergent situations.

Misra also directed deputy commissioners to issue stern warnings against hoarding essential goods, in order avoid any panic buying across state. (HT File)
Additional chief secretary, home and revenue Sumita Misra, said that deputy commissioners have been directed to exercise strict financial discipline and ensure that the allocated funds are utilised exclusively for the intended purpose. No expenditure beyond the sanctioned limit shall be incurred without prior approval of the government.

The ACS said that as per the guidelines, only the amount actually required should be drawn from the treasury. All deputy commissioners are instructed to submit monthly expenditure statements in form 26 and 29 to the accounts branch of the department every month.

Misra also directed deputy commissioners to issue stern warnings against hoarding essential goods, in order avoid any panic buying across state. She also directed to ensure that district-level control rooms remain fully operational around the clock, and to ensure that air warning system, emergency and medical facilities are fully functional.

