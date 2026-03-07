Haryana doctors go on state-wide strike over assault on medical officer

The standoff between Haryana’s medical fraternity and the police escalated on Saturday as the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) extended its suspension of outpatient department (OPD) services to the entire state. The move comes two days after a medical officer (MO) was allegedly assaulted and detained by a station house officer (SHO) in Karnal. Doctors on strike at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

While the association initially limited its protest to Karnal, the lack of legal action against the accused police personnel prompted the state-wide call. However, the HCMSA decided to resume emergency services in Karnal on Saturday, according to Dr Deepak Goyal, spokesperson for the District Civil Hospital.

The flashpoint occurred on Wednesday night (Holi) at the Gharounda Community Health Centre (CHC). Dr Prashant Chauhan, the MO on duty, reportedly sought police assistance after a group of patients began threatening the medical staff. When Gharounda SHO, Deepak Kumar, arrived at the scene, he allegedly assaulted Dr Chauhan instead of providing protection and subsequently detained him at the police station.

The incident sparked immediate outrage, leading doctors in Karnal to suspend health services on Thursday.

While Karnal superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya placed the SHO under suspension later that day to pacify the protesters, the HCMSA termed the administrative action insufficient. The doctors are demanding the registration of an FIR against the SHO and four of his staffers, followed by their immediate arrest.

Under the Haryana Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, violence against medical professionals is a cognizable and non-bailable offence.