Haryana DSP murder: One held after brief exchange of fire
The Haryana Police have arrested one of the accused in the murder case of DSP Surender Singh who was killed on Tuesday when a dumper he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district ran over him.
Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused has been identified as Ikkar, a resident of Panchgaon village, who was a cleaner on the dumper.
After the incident, multiple police teams were continuously raiding different locations to arrest the accused. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and he will be produced in court on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said DSP Surender Singh during patrolling in the area had got inputs about illegal mining in the hills towards Panchgaon. Acting swiftly, he along with his team immediately reached the spot. On seeing the police party, a dumper driver tried to drive away his dumper towards a hilly patch while unloading his vehicle which caused the DSP’s vehicle to halt. The driver did not pay heed to DSP’s signal to halt but instead ran over him.
Police said arrested accused Ikkar was held in this case after a brief exchange of fire during which the accused was shot in the leg and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh, for treatment. Police teams are continuously conducting raids to arrest other absconding accused, he added.
-
Illicit liquor trade: 21 arrested in Kurukshetra
At least 21 people were arrested by the Kurukshetra police for their involvement in the trade of illicit liquor in the district on Monday. The police have also registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goyal, said that a special drive has been launched by the district police against the illegal liquor trade.
-
HC seeks report from Punjab on working of animal rights’ groups
The high court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report by July 26 on working of the Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals in various districts in the state. The report has been sought in respect of setting up of SPCAs in districts Bathinda, Fazilka, Barnala, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mansa by the adjourned date. The directions came on a plea from Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, an NGO.
-
Impart training to cops handling drug seizure cases: HC to Punjab DGP
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab director general of police to impart training to cops handling drugs seizure cases. The directions were issued by high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur, while dealing with a bail plea in a drugs seizure case reported in Patiala in August 2021.
-
Pune Metro completes viaduct work on reach 2
The Pune metro on Tuesday completed the viaducts' work on reach 2 (Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station). This implies that the Pune metro has completed a total of 296 viaduct spans and 12 depot line spans of the east-west corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project from Vanaz to Civil court, which is a 7.505km-long viaduct including the depot line at Vanaz.
-
Gurdwara body-run schools, colleges: SGPC stays new service rules after teachers’ stir
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday stayed new service rules policy that allegedly curtailed facilities to its staff working in its educational institutes till furthers after a group of teachers staged a protest outside it's the apex gurdwara body headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar. The SGPC runs many schools and colleges across Punjab and Haryana. A group of woman teachers staged a protest on Monday that continued on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics