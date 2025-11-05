Haryana: DU girl found dead in Rewari hotel

The body of a 20-year-old student of Delhi University, who was missing since Monday, was found at a hotel in Rewari on Tuesday, police officials said. The woman, a BSC final year (Mathematic honours) student at Delhi university’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma college was found hanging from a ceiling fan in room number 206 in a hotel in Rewari. According to the police, in the suicide note, the girl wrote, “Sorry mummy -papa, I was mentally not fit for the last some days. I was unable to take any decision related to my future. I don’t know whether I will get a job or not. I opted for this hotel to end my life.”

According to police officials, the woman hails from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu and she had checked in at the hotel in front of city police station in Rewari at around 3.01 pm on Monday.

“When she did not check out on Tuesday, the hotel staff knocked on the door of her room but she did not respond. After receiving a phone call from hotel staff, police personnel reached there and broke open the door. The woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room. She had used a chair to hang herself. She wore a white-shirt and black jeans. We have also recovered a diary in which she wrote a small suicide note,” said Seema Gautam, station house officer of Rewari city police station.

The content of the suicide note was confirmed by SHO Seema Gautam.