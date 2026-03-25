Haryana eases mixed land-use project rules

The Haryana council of ministers on Tuesday approved a comprehensive policy for the utilisation of land earmarked for mixed land use in development plans. The policy also prescribed specific planning and area norms for approval of mixed land use projects. (HT Photo for representation)

An official spokesperson said that mixed land use zones had been provided in certain development plans where residential, commercial, public and semi-public, as well as industrial usage were proposed. However, since no specific percentage distribution of the usage had been prescribed, permissions for setting up projects remained pending.

The spokesperson said that to resolve this, the council on Tuesday approved the policy under which residential, commercial and institutional usage will be permitted in mixed land use zones without a percentage cap viz-a-viz net planned area of the relevant sector or zone.

However, other planning parameters including approach roads and area norms will continue to be governed by the zoning regulations of the relevant development plans and prevailing departmental policies, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that in the already notified development plans where industrial use is shown as permissible along with other three compatible uses -residential, commercial and institutional, the industrial use shall be restricted to the existing extent and no expansion thereof shall be permitted in future. However, the extension of such uses within the existing premises may be considered. Further, in case any of the owners of such an existing industrial unit seeks change of land use to any of other three conforming uses i.e. residential, commercial and institutional, then it shall be permissible strictly in accordance with the applicable policy parameters and norms.

The spokesperson said that projects having mixed land use i.e. residential or/and commercial or/and institutional shall be permitted in the proportion of 70:30 i.e. minimum 70 % dominant use and maximum 30 % allied use.

The policy also prescribed specific planning and area norms for approval of mixed land use projects. For residential and allied commercial use, a minimum area of four acres is required, with a permissible floor area ratio (FAR) of 1.75 and maximum ground coverage of 60%.

For commercial allied residential use, the minimum area is two acres, with FAR of 1.75 and 60 % ground coverage. For institutional and allied residential use, the minimum area has been fixed at five acres with an FAR of 1.5 and maximum ground coverage of 40%. For institutional and allied commercial use, projects will require a minimum area of two acres, with the FAR of 1.5 and 40% ground coverage.