Haryana education minister meets teachers over online transfer drive

: Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday held back-to-back meetings with different associations of the government school teachers to resolve issues related to the online transfer drive triggered by the department’s move to rationalise government schools and the teaching staff.

The education department has extended the date of the online transfer drive till August 24 after re-calculating the vacancy list. Under the latest exercise, the education department has identified 105 schools with very low number of students and surplus staff. These schools will be merged with the nearest schools and the surplus staff will be transferred as per the policy.

The education minister said that it will be mandatory for the teachers, who have completed five years in model schools of the state, to participate in the online transfer drive.

He said that the teachers who have got the station of their choice in the online transfer will be allotted the station and the transfer drive will be opened again for the teachers who have not been allotted the new posting station.

Reacting to reports about government closing schools, the minister said there is a difference between merging and closing schools. “Both are different things,” he said, adding schools where the number of students is very less are being merged.

The education minister also held meeting with Haryana Education Ministerial Staff Association. The seniority list of the ministerial staff will be updated by September 10 so that the shortcomings in their promotions can be removed. He said that the clerks of the ministerial staff whose stations are far away will be included in the transfer drive every year.

AAP protests merger of schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana is continuing to hold protests in the districts where the state government has ordered merger of government schools.

The Haryana government had recently announced the merger of 105 high and middle schools with less than 25 and 20 students respectively with other schools within a radius of 3 km.

On Tuesday, party’s national adviser and AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, termed the decision of the BJP government in the state as “anti-poor”.

Dhanda stated that the party workers will continue to stage demonstrations outside schools in all the districts till the time the government doesn’t take back its decision of shutting them down.

Dhanda said that the students affected by the decision and their parents are also with them.

“The government is giving a justification for shutting government schools, that there were not enough students and teachers. This is completely misleading. How will the students go, when there are no teachers and improper infrastructure?” Dhanda asked.

“The education minister himself is not educated and now he doesn’t want children of poor persons to be educated. They are doing this to privatise the education sector and we (the party) won’t let this to happen,” he said. ENDS