Haryana: Election Commission’s response exposes lies of Congress, says CM Saini

The Congress’ lies have been exposed and its attempts to undermine the election process thwarted, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said here on Wednesday, a day after the Election Commission (EC) rejected allegations of rigging in the Haryana Assembly polls. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI)

The EC had on Tuesday rejected Congress’ allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the polls, saying the party was raising “the smoke of a generic doubt like it did in the past”.

On the sidelines of the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ oath-taking ceremony at the Haryana civil secretariat, Saini said that in the run-up to the polls, the “Congress was not visible anywhere on the ground, even though its leaders claimed there was a Congress wave”. “They looted the country, indulged in corruption and scams. They made people stand in queues for days just to get gas cylinder,” he said.

In a strong-worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the poll panel had mentioned that such “frivolous and unfounded” doubts have the potential of creating “turbulence” when crucial steps like polling and counting are in live play and political parties’ anxiousness is peaking.

The BJP retained power in Haryana winning 48 of the 90 seats in the October 5 assembly elections with the Congress bagging 37, INLD two and Independents three seats. According to the eight-page letter, the Congress had sought clarification on the “perceived lack of clarity” on the display of 99% battery status on the control unit of electronic voting machines during counting in some polling stations of 26 assembly seats in Haryana.

At the same time, Saini, while hailing the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the eve of his birth anniversary, said the leader worked for the unity and integrity of the country.

He called upon the civil servants to work tirelessly with a sense of service to meet the needs and aspirations of the people. he CM encouraged all civil servants to renew their pledge on ‘Ekta Diwas’ to work diligently in service to the people of Haryana, fulfilling their expectations and moving the state forward.

“Patel, popularly called the iron man of the nation, was a leader with extraordinary administrative skills and a dedication to the nation. Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in India’s Independence struggle and his unparalleled work to unify the nation post-Independence will always be remembered,” said Saini.

The CM further said Jammu and Kashmir was fully integrated into India after abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A and that this courageous step served as a tribute to Patel, who had envisioned a unified India.