Haryana ex-MLA Rampal Majra rejoins INLD, appointed party’s state unit chief

Former Haryana MLA Rampal Majra rejoined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Wednesday and was appointed the party’s state unit chief, a post that was lying vacant after Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on February 25. Former Haryana MLA Rampal Majra rejoined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Wednesday and was appointed the party’s state unit chief, a post that was lying vacant after Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on February 25. (HT File)

Majra, who is also a former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS), had joined the BJP in the run up to 2019 assembly elections. He later quit the saffron party during the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

On Wednesday, he rejoined the INLD in the presence of senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala in Chandigarh.

Addressing media, Chautala said Majra had been associated with the INLD since long and held various positions.

“Our workers and party leadership wanted to entrust him with a big responsibility. Party president OP Chautala has taken the decision to appoint Majra as INLD’s state unit chief,” Abhay said welcoming the three-time former MLA Majra into the INLD.

Majra said he was associated with the INLD since the time of late Chaudhary Devi Lal. Hitting out at the BJP government in Haryana, Majra said, “The government is making claims of transparency, but so many paper leaks have taken place during their rule. Their claims of giving jobs on merit are also hollow. And the plight of farmers is before all. “

Abhay said that though it has been over a week since Nayab Singh Saini took over as chief minister, he has not uttered a word on law and order or the farmers’ issue.

“The entire set-up (of Saini-led government) is still the old one. Nothing has changed. Khattar is not even an MLA now, but he still enjoys the protocol of a chief minister under this government,” Abhay Chautala said, who is fighting the Lok Sabha election from Kurukshetra.

The INLD is contesting all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

On the JJP and the BJP going their separate ways recently, Chautala said he doubts if the JJP will even contest the Lok Sabha elections. “If they do, their vote share will be less than NOTA,” he added.