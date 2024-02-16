 Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet services in 7 dists - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet services in 7 dists

Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet services in 7 dists

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Haryana government on Thursday again extended temporary suspension of the mobile internet services till February 17 midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts in order to stop spread of misinformation through various social media platforms.

The Haryana government on Thursday again extended temporary suspension of the mobile internet services till February 17 midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts in order to stop spread of misinformation through various social media platforms. The state government in its order stated that the conditions are still critical and tense in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts and that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and disturbance of law and order in these districts.

The Haryana government on Thursday again extended temporary suspension of the mobile internet services till February 17 midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts in order to stop spread of misinformation through various social media platforms.
The Haryana government on Thursday again extended temporary suspension of the mobile internet services till February 17 midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts in order to stop spread of misinformation through various social media platforms. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Congress puts off political engagements till Feb 17

Chandigarh : The Haryana Congress on Thursday decided to put off all its scheduled engagements till February 17 in view of farmers’ agitation. Party leader Ashok Arora in a statement said that the postponed political engagements included those of former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda. A backward class sammelan to be held at Hisar also stands postponed. Arora said that Congress is in support of the farmers’ demands of a statutory backing for the minimum support price, waiver of farm loans, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

Haryana signs MoU with Coal India Ltd for power purchase

Chandigarh : The Haryana Power Purchase Centre on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal Indian Limited for purchasing 800 megawatts of electricity at a levelised tariff of 4.46 per unit. The MoU was signed by managing director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Saket Kumar and director (Business Development), Coal India Limited, Debasish Nanda. The purchase of electricity in the state is done by Haryana Power Purchase Centre, an entity managed by UHBVN. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was present on the occasion said that a 1,600-MW super-critical thermal power plant is being set up in Odisha by a Coal India Limited subsidiary company, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Khattar said that MBPL has proposed to supply 800 megawatts of power from its proposed Odisha plant to Haryana.

