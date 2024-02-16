Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet services in 7 dists
Haryana government on Thursday again extended temporary suspension of the mobile internet services till February 17 midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts in order to stop spread of misinformation through various social media platforms.
The Haryana government on Thursday again extended temporary suspension of the mobile internet services till February 17 midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts in order to stop spread of misinformation through various social media platforms. The state government in its order stated that the conditions are still critical and tense in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts and that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and disturbance of law and order in these districts.
