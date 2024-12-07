Haryana: Financier shot dead at wedding in Rohtak

Three unidentified armed assailants shot dead a 38-year-old financier and injured his friend during a wedding function at Kiloi village in Rohtak on Friday night, said police. Demanding the arrest of assailants, the family members of the deceased and injured, along with other fellow villagers, blocked the Jhajjar-Rohtak Highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Manjeet Kumar of Dighal village in Jhajjar, was earlier working as a constable in Delhi Police and later quit the job. His friend Mandeep also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where his condition is said to be critical.

The deceased’s brother Mukesh Kumar of Dighal village, in his complaint to Rohtak police, said his brother and other villagers had gone to his cousin’s wedding in Kiloi village on Friday evening.

“ When my brother, Manjeet, and his friend, Mandeep, were having dinner inside the marriage place, three armed assailants went inside and fired multiple shots at the duo from a close range. After committing the crime, they fled in a black Scorpio car. We rushed them to PGIMS, where doctors declared my brother dead and his friend is undergoing treatment,” the complainant added.

Demanding the arrest of assailants, the family members of the deceased and injured, along with other fellow villagers, blocked the Jhajjar-Rohtak Highway and later they opened the road after police assured them that the assailants would be nabbed soon.

Rohtak Sadar police station SI Parkash Chand said the victim’s family members said that they have no enmity with anyone. The police have booked three unknown persons under Sections 103(1),109,3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.