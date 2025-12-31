Haryana: FIR alleges repeated harassment, intimidation of nursing students by college director

The FIR registered in the alleged sexual harassment case against the director of a private nursing college in Hansi, his wife and son, contains detailed accounts by several girl students describing incidents that they allege occurred on the college campus and hostel premises. The girl students, along with their parents and khap representatives, have been protesting for the past five days, alleging that weaker sections were invoked in the FIR and demanding that they be amended. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Narnaund police, on Monday, booked the accused under Sections 75, 79 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The girl students, along with their parents and khap representatives, have been protesting for the past five days, alleging that weaker sections were invoked in the FIR and demanding that they be amended.

According to the FIR registered at Narnaund police station, a second-year BSc Nursing student alleged that the director called her while she was walking towards the hostel, offering to show her content on a tablet. She alleged that he later took her to a washroom, where he touched her back, shoulder and chest, pulled up her T-shirt and attempted to touch her inappropriately. The student further alleged that such behaviour continued over time, including pulling her hair and ears. In her statement, she also recalled being asked to massage another student’s feet and being reprimanded when she refused. She further alleged that on one occasion at the hostel, the director made a remark after giving her food that she found humiliating.

Another complainant, a third-year BSc Nursing student, alleged that the director entered her hostel room at night while she was asleep and removed her blanket. She stated that he commented on her clothing and made a remark that left her distressed.

A second-year student alleged that during a student strike, the director’s son threatened her. She further stated that a day after a meeting was held regarding a fee hike, the director asked her to meet him at his residence. There, she alleged, he placed an apple on her head and asked her to stand still while he aimed an arrow at it from behind her. She also claimed that she was denied medical treatment on multiple occasions despite suffering from respiratory problems.

Another second-year student alleged that two college staff members misbehaved with her brother when he came to pick her up ahead of Diwali, as the family was planning to visit a religious place. She alleged that the director questioned whether the man was her brother or her boyfriend.

One more student alleged that when the director was distributing sweets after purchasing a new car, he threw dirty water on her clothes during a gathering of students. She also claimed that the director called her and another student to his residence, saying they could meet him there if they wished to speak with him.

A student from another state alleged that the director visited her hostel room at night and that after she informed her parents about the incident, she was subjected to mental harassment.

Several other students alleged that the director threatened to end their careers or withhold documents. One student claimed that she was asked to shift to another room with the promise of better facilities, and when she refused, she was subjected to inappropriate remarks and behaviour.

Meanwhile, Narnaund SDM Vikas Yadav, who has been appointed administrator of the college, has written to the director of medical education and research to apprise him of the complaints. He stated that several students have expressed their desire to migrate to PGIMS, Rohtak, and urged that the migration process be initiated.