Haryana: Firing at sarpanch’s Karnal house

Unidentified shooters opened fire at the residence of Bhambarehri village sarpanch Babita Rani, injuring his father-in-law in Karnal’s Assandh on Friday. The injured has been identified as Mahinder Singh, who has been admitted to a private hospital. He is said to be stable. Around three or four assailants turned up at the sarpanch’s house in Bhambarehri village in Assandh, Karnal, around noon and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Two gunshots hit Singh. Assandh DSP Satish Gautam said, "A case has been registered for murder attempt. Several teams are trying to trace the accused. It appears to be a case of an old rivalry. The attackers will be nabbed soon."