Haryana: Firing at sarpanch’s Karnal house

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 02, 2024 08:20 AM IST

The father-in-law of Babita Rani, sarpanch of Bhambarehri village in Karnal's Assandh received injured has been identified as Mahinder Singh, who has been admitted to a private hospital. He is said to be stable.

Unidentified shooters opened fire at the residence of Bhambarehri village sarpanch Babita Rani, injuring his father-in-law in Karnal’s Assandh on Friday. The injured has been identified as Mahinder Singh, who has been admitted to a private hospital. He is said to be stable.

Around three or four assailants turned up at the sarpanch’s house in Bhambarehri village in Assandh, Karnal, around noon and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.
Around three or four assailants turned up at the sarpanch's house in Bhambarehri village in Assandh, Karnal, around noon and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Around three or four assailants turned up at the sarpanch’s house around noon and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. Two gunshots hit Singh. Assandh DSP Satish Gautam said, “A case has been registered for murder attempt. Several teams are trying to trace the accused. It appears to be a case of an old rivalry. The attackers will be nabbed soon.”

