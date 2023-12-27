close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Fog, mercury dip to aid wheat growth, say experts

Haryana: Fog, mercury dip to aid wheat growth, say experts

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Dec 27, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Dense fog and a drop in temperature in Haryana, a key wheat-producing state in India, is expected to benefit wheat crops during the winter season. Experts say that wheat thrives in cold conditions and foggy weather, and the current weather is expected to improve the overall yield of the crop. Almost 95% of wheat sowing has been completed in the Karnal region, and farmers are hopeful that the dense fog will continue. The Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research regularly issues advisories to farmers based on weather reports from the Indian Meteorological Department.

Sudden drop in temperature and dense fog in Haryana, one of the country’s key wheat-producing states, is expected to aid the sowing of wheat crop during the ongoing Rabi (winter) season, experts say.

HT Image
HT Image

Agricultural experts said that wheat thrives in cold conditions and foggy weather is a boon for it.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The new varieties of wheat like DBW 187, DBW 327 and others, sown mostly in the north-western region, are tolerant to heat as well as very low temperatures,” said Dr BS Tyagi, principal scientist at ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) in Karnal.

“The crop is currently at the tillering stage and low temperature helps to create a better canopy. The prevailing weather will improve the grain filling with increased flowering and will improve the overall yield of the crop,” Dr Tyagi told the HT.

Wheat, the main winter crop, is sown between late October and early December, while the harvesting will start from April onwards. As of now, almost 95% wheat sowing has been done in the Karnal region, an official said.

Parvesh Kumar, a farmer from Kurukshetra’s Pehowa block said, “Earlier we were worried due to inconsistent weather conditions, where only the mornings and evenings were cold. If the dense fog remains for some more days, it will be favourable for the wheat crop.”

Officials said that based on the weekly weather reports from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the IIWBR issues advisories to the farmers and the information is circulated to state agriculture departments, state agricultural universities (SAUs), krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs) and are uploaded regularly on websites, Facebook and circulated through WhatsApp groups.

In a recent advisory, director Gyanendra Singh has asked the farmers to use nitrogen-based fertilisers, if required, at afternoon and irrigate the field 21 days after the sowing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Bhavey Nagpal

    Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out