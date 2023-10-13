Haryana forensic labs launch Op Rapid Report for sensitive cases

Haryana’s forensic science laboratories (FSLs) have reduced the duration taken for preparing reports by launching an initiative called Operation Rapid Report.

FSL director and additional director general of police (ADGP) OP Singh said that it is a significant step in operational efficiency. “This initiative is aimed at curtailing the reporting timeline to 15 days for sensitive cases,” the ADGP said on Thursday.

Singh said the reduced time would help deliver prompt and accurate forensic services and bolster the justice delivery framework in Haryana.

The initiative will expedite the delivery of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and DNA reports in sensitive cases, which are now earmarked for a 15-day turnaround. A specialised campaign under this operation has been structured to categorise commercial and intermediate quantity cases under the NDPS Act, along with DNA reports in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and rape cases, the ADGP said. This endeavour is focused on prioritising and hastening the processing of critical cases with societal ramifications.

Singh said operational benchmarks have been delineated for every testing unit within FSLs in Haryana. Targets given to them with an eye on man-hours and equipment. These benchmarks can optimise resource allocation and help in achieving the 15-day reporting objective.

“Modifications are being made in the inventory management software to earmark fast-track cases to be accorded priority, securing a first claim on testing and reporting resources, thus promising swifter processing. For cases outside the fast-track ambit, testing requisites are being outsourced to accredited government laboratories, with negotiations at an advanced stage,” he said.

The Haryana FSL is going to fill 53 vacancies for senior scientific assistants (SSAs), 23 senior scientific officers (SSOs), and two assistant directors (ADs).

There is a proposal to engage a consultant with expertise in lean six sigma and laboratory operations to streamline processes.

