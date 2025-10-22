Haryana: Former Punjab DGP, ex-min booked in son’s murder case

Haryana Police on Tuesday booked former Punjab director general of police (human rights) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former minister Razia Sultana for the murder of their son, Aqil Akhtar, 35, in Panchkula on the night of October 16. Also booked in the case are Aqil’s wife and sister.

Police had earlier said that Aqil was found unconscious by his family at his Sector 4 house in the Mansa Devi Complex area of Panchkula. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police recorded the family’s statements and did not raise any suspicion of foul play. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem the following day and the last rites were conducted at their native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

However, the case took a turn after Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab, lodged a complaint on October 17, citing a purported social media post by Aqil in August in which he expressed threat to his life and levelled serious allegations against his family. Chaudhary also shared a screenshot of a diary and filed a written complaint with the Panchkula police, Haryana director general of police and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding a fair and impartial probe.

Based on the contents of the social media posts, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station on Monday. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta confirmed that a case has been filed under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR said Aqil had discovered illicit relations between his father and his wife and claimed his mother and sister were also conspiring to kill him or implicate him in a false case. Aqil is survived by his wife, a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

Chaudhary said the news of Aqil’s sudden death appears to have confirmed his apprehensions. “His death warrants a thorough, fair and impartial investigation amid the serious allegations.” The complainant sought the examination of the video, digital evidence, call records, post-mortem report, and the possible involvement of family members or associates to ensure the truth is brought to light and justice done.

He shared a screenshot of a diary while lodging the written complaint with the Panchkula Police and urged Haryana DGP OP Singh and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to ensure an impartial investigation.

To ensure a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based probe, a five-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer. DCP Gupta said they will scan the contents of the diary and mobile phone of the deceased.

Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, served as DGP (human rights), while his wife, a three-time MLA, was a minister in the previous Congress government in Punjab.

Mustafa was known for his uncompromising, “my way or highway” approach throughout his career. He was well-connected with the Congress, but his aspirations for the top post of director general of police were dashed when Capt Amarinder Singh became the CM in 2017 and picked Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch officer, as the DGP instead of Mustafa.

In 2022, Mustafa became embroiled in a controversy when he was booked for making provocative remarks during a speech. He allegedly threatened to disrupt rival political gatherings, invoking his identity as a “community soldier”. He retired from Punjab Police in 2021 and later joined the Congress.

In a statement later in the day, Mustafa said registration of an FIR does not mean that someone has been proven guilty. The investigation will begin now as the FIR has been registered, he said, adding in a few days, the truth will come out before the public. He said that those people who got the FIR registered based on false and baseless allegations should also be prepared to face the law.

Speaking about his son, Mustafa told HT that Aqil was addicted to drugs and had been admitted to drug rehabilitation centres several times. Though he completed his law degree last year, his addiction worsened over time. In 2008, he reportedly consumed acid, affecting his organs. By April last year, he had moved on to hard drugs like “ice”, the former DGP said, adding due to erratic behaviour, police were called multiple times over the years. He said his son had posted another video in October that contradicted the one shared in August.

The complainant, Shamshudeen Chaudhary, was earlier associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal and switched loyalty to Aam Aadmi Party’s Malerkotla MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman. An AAP leader said Chaudhary had stopped taking calls from people and was asked not to continue working with the party about a year and a half ago. Chaudhary said he stayed near Mustafa’s house in Malerkotla and had met Aqil on a few occasions.