Haryana: Former Union minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress tomorrow

Former Union minister Birender Singh on Monday said he has quit the BJP and will be joining the Congress. The announcement of former Union minister Birender Singh (right) quitting the BJP comes almost a month after his son, Brijender Singh (left), joined the Congress. (HT Photo)

The move comes almost a month after his son, Brijender Singh, joined the Congress. Birender Singh’s wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana, Prem Lata, also quit the saffron party.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Birender Singh said, “I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief JP Nadda. My wife, Prem Lata, who remained the BJP MLA from 2014-19, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will join the Congress.”

Birender Singh had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after an over four-decade-long stint with the Congress.

After his son joined the Congress on March 10, there was speculation that he would follow suit.