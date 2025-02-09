Haryana: Gang of cattle thieves busted, 5 held after exchange of fire in Bhiwani

Five members of a gang involved in cattle thefts in Haryana were arrested following an exchange of fire with Charkhi Dadri police in Bhiwani on Friday night, said police on Saturday. The police recovered a pick-up vehicle and a country-made pistol from their possession. The accused in custody of police in Bhiwani, Haryana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Raju, Rehan, Petu, Baba and Aasan, all of Uttar Pradesh. Charkhi Dadri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dinesh Yadav said they had received a tip-off about the movement of cattle thieves, following which they laid a naka near Bond Kalan village.

“After seeing the police party, the thieves changed the direction of their vehicle and fled towards Bhiwani. We started chasing them and alerted the Bhiwani police. After seeing Bhiwani police near Kharak Kalan village, they took a U-turn and started firing and pelting stones at us. Three cops were injured after being hit by stones,” the DSP added.

Yadav said the thieves were arrested after a brief exchange of fire and were handed over to the Bhiwani police as the encounter took place in Bhiwani’s territory.

“During questioning, the thieves told them that they were going to steal buffaloes from Chandeni village in the district. They used to sell stolen buffaloes in animal fairs. These gang members were involved in eight stolen incidents in the last 30 days,” the DSP added.