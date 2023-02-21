Haryana: Gear up for polls, Ajay Chautala tells party workers

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) national president Ajay Chautala on Monday asked party workers to be prepared for the elections and increase their public contact.

“There is not much time left for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections, so party workers should gear up for the polls,” he said addressing party workers at Panipat after inaugurating the party’s newly constructed office.

Addressing the JJP district-level meeting in Panipat, he said all officials and workers of the party should gather to increase the strength of the organisation and work with full coordination to ensure party’s victory in the coming elections.

“Every party worker should make all efforts to add new people to the party. For this, it is necessary that the policies of the party should be taken to the people,” he added.