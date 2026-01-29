Haryana gives nod to urban infra projects worth ₹128 crore

The high-powered works committee (HPWC) of the urban local bodies (ULB) department, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday, gave nod to infrastructure projects worth ₹128 crore. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting of the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sourced)

During the meeting, which ULB minister Vipul Goel also attended, detailed deliberations were held on proposals related to major urban infrastructure and development projects.

Three tenders with an approximate cost of ₹137 crore were considered in the HPWC meeting while re-tendering was ordered in the fourth project. “Detailed negotiations were conducted with the bidders for these three tenders. After negotiations, the final agreed value of these works was fixed at approximately ₹127.87 crore. Through this transparent and effective negotiation process, the state government ensured savings of nearly ₹8.77 crore, reflecting strong financial management and efficient use of public resources,” an official spokesperson said.

The projects approved included tender for providing water supply system for civic amenities and infrastructure-deficient areas in Faridabad town under the AMRUT programme, and work of mechanised and manual sweeping of roads in the Municipal Corporation, Ambala City, aimed at improving cleanliness and urban sanitation. In addition, the committee also cleared balance works related to Public Health Services, Electrical, HVAC and firefighting systems for the redevelopment of the Shree Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Campus in Gurugram.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the need for timely execution of projects and strict adherence to quality standards. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure, improving service delivery and ensuring transparency in public works.

Haryana needs certification labs to boost value of organic farm products, says CM

Concrete steps should be taken to establish laboratories for certifying organic farm products so that farmers are able to secure better prices for such crops, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting of the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran (HKKP) here, Saini directed officers to actively encourage farmers to adopt organic and natural farming practices.

