Haryana government planning to shut down key roadways workshops: Selja

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2024 06:42 AM IST

She said the state government is also planning to close Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC) Gurugram and privatise transportation services

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday said that the BJP-led state government has been planning to close both central workshops of Haryana Roadways.

She said the state government is also planning to close Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC) Gurugram and privatise transportation services.

In a statement Kumari Selja said that bus bodies were manufactured at HREC Gurugram not only for Haryana Roadways but also for buses of other states. She said the name and work of HREC were so prominent that there used to be a waiting period to get bus bodies manufactured.

“However, the BJP government has started its own moves to shut it down,” Selja, the former Union minister, said.

She said that there are central workshops of Haryana Roadways in Karnal and Hisar districts. These workshops carry out tasks such as engine maintenance, pump work, tire retreading, etc.

“However, a committee has been formed to review their work with the intention of closing these workshops, so that a decree to close them can be issued based on its report... It is clear from the policies and intentions of the BJP government that an attempt is being made to privatise every department of the country. The public is completely fed up with the BJP’s style of functioning and the BJP will have to pay the price for it in the upcoming elections,” she said.

