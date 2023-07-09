Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the state government has set a target of doubling the horticultural area to 22 lakh acres by 2030. Khattar who held an audio conference with progressive farmers producing vegetables and fruits said subsidy of ₹166 crore was distributed to 25,000 beneficiaries under various horticulture schemes in 2022-23 financial year. Haryana government targets to double horticulture area: Khattar

An official spokesperson, reiterating his government’s stance on zero tolerance against corruption, said the chief minister suspended a horticulture officer for taking bribe, while in another case, an explanation letter was issued to the horticulture development officer for being clueless about the scheme run by his department.

The chief minister said that under the Crop Cluster Development Programme, 393 horticulture crop clusters have been identified in 1,763 villages. One FPO is being formed in each cluster with 300 farmer members.

In addition, an integrated PAC house is also being set up in each cluster for supply chain, marketing of horticulture produce and to link farmers directly to the market, the chief minister said.

The chief minister further shared that the government has formulated a food processing policy to promote horticulture. The establishment of agro-based industries is being encouraged under this policy.

With the establishment of such industries, farmers will get more remunerative prices for their produce, he said.

Khattar said that a total of 33 projects with an amount of about ₹94 crore have been completed and another 44 projects worth ₹116 crore are being set up, which will be completed by the end of this year.