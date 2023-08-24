Monsoon session: Govt to introduce Haryana Municipal (amendment) Bill

The Haryana government will introduce an amendment bill in the monsoon session of the state assembly to do away with the requirement of getting a resolution passed by a municipal committee for approval of town planning scheme. The Haryana Municipal (amendment) Bill-2023, which will also replace a May 16 ordinance for providing reservation to backward classes (BC) of category-A in municipal corporations, councils and committees, will be tabled in the assembly for amending Section 203 of the Haryana Municipal Act (File photo)

The Haryana Municipal (amendment) Bill-2023, which will also replace a May 16 ordinance for providing reservation to backward classes (BC) of category-A in municipal corporations, councils and committees, will be tabled in the assembly for amending Section 203 of the Haryana Municipal Act.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill said the urban local bodies department grants approval of town planning (TP) scheme within the area of municipal corporations of Haryana as per Section 203 of the Act. The law provided that where an individual or a company applied for preparation/approval of town planning scheme over its own land, the unbuilt area shall not be declared. The Act provided that committee shall pass a resolution for approval of town planning scheme within 60 days from the date such proposal is put up for its consideration for the first time. Otherwise, the deputy commissioner shall forward the proposal of the town planning scheme directly to the state government.

The existing provisions also provided that when a scheme has been drawn up under Section 203, the committee shall give public notice of such scheme and shall at the same time intimate a date not less than 30 days from the date of such notice by which any person may submit to the committee in writing any objection or suggestion with regard to such scheme which he may wish to make, the statement of objects and reasons said.

“These provisions related to resolution from the committee and requirement of public notice discourage and delay the process of the grant of town planning scheme. The town and country planning department grants licence within municipal area and outside the municipal area under the provision of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act-1975 but there is no such condition in the said Act or policies to pass the resolution from the house and requirement of public notice,” the statement said.

It further said with an objective of increasing the availability of quality of affordable housing, there is a requirement to amend the provision related to requirement of resolution from the house and requirement of public notice in the Haryana Municipal Act-1973. This will also help in getting the regulatory approvals in hassle-free manner.

“Thus, it has been proposed that the existing proviso in sub-section (1) of Section 203 of the Haryana Municipal Act-1973 may be substituted with the proposed provision that if town planning scheme is applied from an individual or a company then the resolution from the committee is not required and resolution is only required if the committee draws a town planning scheme for the unbuilt area and built up scheme for the built area on the committee land or jointly with an individual or a company,” the proposed amendment reads.

