Haryana govt to select consultant for jungle safari park

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 06, 2023 01:33 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who on Wednesday held a review of the progress of the Safari project, said that two firms with international experience in designing and operating such facilities were shortlisted for participating in stage-2

: A project management consultant will be selected soon by the Haryana government for the development of the proposed 10,000-acre Aravalli Jungle Safari Park in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Haryana govt to select consultant for jungle safari park (HT Photo)
“A detailed technical proposal and presentation along with conceptual design accessed by the tender evaluation committee and suggestion for selection of the winning firm has been submitted to the government for approval. The project management consultant will soon be selected for the development of Aravalli Safari Park,” he said.

An official spokesperson said the CM directed the officers to complete formalities related to the Safari Park project.

“The Jungle Safari Park will be developed in three phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in two years,” the chief minister said.

He said that a two-stage tender process has been adopted for the selection of an international organisation for providing design consultancy services for development of Aravalli Safari Park project.

