Haryana transfers 14 IAS officers

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the transfer and posting of 14 IAS officers holding the charge of administrative secretaries. (Representational image)

As per the orders issued by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Sunday, a 1988 batch officer, Rajesh Khullar was appointed as financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), and additional chief secretary (ACS) of the school education and public relations departments. Khullar who went on central deputation as executive director, World Bank in Washington DC, had joined back his parent cadre last month following his premature repatriation.

ACS, printing and stationery, Sudhir Rajpal was posted as ACS, agriculture and civil aviation, replacing Sumita Misra and Ankur Gupta, respectively. ACS, archives, Ashok Khemka was given the additional charge of printing and stationery.

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the income tax stream, Devinder Singh Kalyan was posted as principal secretary, excise and taxation.

ACS, finance, Anurag Rastogi was given the additional charge of ACS, public works department (PWD), replacing Ankur Gupta who was transferred as ACS, animal husbandry and fisheries.

ACS, public health, Apoorva Kumar Singh was given additional charge of ACS, energy, relieving V Umashankar who continues to hold the charge of principal secretary to the chief minister.

ACS, industries and commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan was given the additional charge of ACS, higher education, replacing Vijayendra Kumar. Kumar was posted as principal secretary, social justice, empowerment, Welfare of SCs and BCs and Antyodaya (SEWA).

ACS, town and country planning, Arun Gupta was given the additional charge of ACS, mines and geology, replacing Apoorva Kumar Singh.

ACS, labour, Raja Sekhar Vundru was posted as ACS, housing for All and foreign co-operation replacing Anil Malik and Anurag Aggarwal, respectively.

Haryana chief electoral officer Anurag Aggarwal is likely to be posted as principal secretary, labour, after the nod of the Election Commission.

Principal secretary, transport, Navdeep Singh Virk was given the additional charge of principal secretary, sports.

The chief executive officer, Haryana Parivar Pehchan Patra Authority, Vikas Gupta was posted as commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies replacing Arun Kumar Gupta.

Commissioner and secretary, women and child development, Amneet P Kumar was transferred to Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department.