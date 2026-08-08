Haryana government transfers 17 IAS officers

The Haryana government on Friday issued postings and transfer orders for 17 IAS officers. According to the orders issued by the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (ACS) Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backwards Classes, Antyodaya (SEWA), and civil aviation, G Anupama was given additional charge of ACS youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Commissioner and secretary, finance CG Rajini Kaanthan was given the additional charge of administrative secretary of medical education and research. (HR FILE)

Commissioner and secretary, finance CG Rajini Kaanthan was given the additional charge of administrative secretary of medical education and research.

CEO, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), Khetmalis Makarand Pandurang was appointed commissioner and secretary, information, public relations, languages and culture department and mines and geology department in addition to CEO, PMDA.

Secretary, revenue, Dusmanta Kumar Behera was appointed commissioner and secretary, human resources and general administration.

Divisional commissioner, Karnal Rajiv Rattan was appointed as secretary, personnel, training and Parliamentary affairs and director general, supplies and disposal replacing Pankaj who was appointed as managing director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited and secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission.

Director general, environment, Prabhjot Singh was given additional charge of transport commissioner.

Hema Sharma, currently chief settlement commissioner, Haryana, and secretary, revenue and disaster management department, has been appointed commissioner, Karnal division.

Managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, Aditya Dahiya was given the additional charge of director information, public relations, languages and culture

Director medical education and research, Yashendra Singh was appointed as commissioner, municipal corporation (MC) Faridabad, and chief executive officer, Faridabad Smart City Limited replacing Dhirendra Khadgata who was appointed as director, medical education and research and director, state transport.

Deputy commissioner (designate), Rohtak, Pradeep Dahiya, was appointed back as commissioner, MC Gurugram.

Deputy commissioner, Ambala, Sachin Gupta was also given additional charge as additional controller of civil defence, Ambala.

Renu Sogan, awaiting posting, was appointed additional secretary, public health engineering.

Director, IT, electronics and communication, Samwartak Singh Khangwal was given the additional charge of director mines and geology.