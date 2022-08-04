Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt architect caught taking 1.5 lakh bribe

Haryana govt architect caught taking 1.5 lakh bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 03:57 AM IST
Vigilance Bureau DSP Jeet Singh said his team arrested the architect, Disha Gupta, and three men – Sanjay, Deepak and Anil – who gave her the bribe
An architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
An architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.5 lakh.

Vigilance Bureau DSP Jeet Singh said his team arrested the architect, Disha Gupta, and three men – Sanjay, Deepak and Anil – who gave her the bribe.

“We got a tip-off that these men, who are from Hansi, were coming to Panchkula to pay Disha for clearing a file pertaining to the construction of sheds at the vegetable market in Hansi. A total of 4 lakh was to be paid to her. She was already given 2 lakh and 1.5 lakh were handed to her on Wednesday, following which they were all arrested. We have the phone call records of both the parties to prove the corrupt act,” the DSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Ferozepur police on Wednesday booked six employees of a food procurement agency for embezzlement of more than 30,000 wheat bags worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore. (Image for representational purpose)

    Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling 3-crore wheat

    Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth Rs 71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh's chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth Rs 2.31 crore.

  • Notably, this is not the first time that CHB has had to lower the reserve prices of its properties in the face of poor response from bidders. It took a similar decision in September last year as well. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    After tepid response to property auctions, CHB cuts reserve prices by 15%

    After multiple flopped auctions, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to cut the reserve price of some of its commercial and residential properties for the next auction. A total of 98 commercial and 17 residential properties will be put up for auction, likely on August 16, with reserve prices slashed by 15%. The commercial properties include typical booths, service booths, big booths, big booths with expansion joint, bay shops and a restaurant site.

  • Ishita Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013. (HT Photo)

    Engineer’s book delves into travails of JEE candidates

    Software engineer and author Ishita Agarwal has come out with Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh's second novel, Teen Machine, in which she delves into the pressures faced by Indian students preparing for one of the most competitive entrance exams in the world – IIT-JEE. In the novel, the protagonist, Avani, is thrust into the cut-throat world of IIT-JEE coaching in Class 11. Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013.

  • Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

    Ex-serviceman looking for job loses 4.25 lakh

    An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm. Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as the daughter of a Brigadier, Shreya Rana. After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. He filed a fresh complaint.

  • GMADA will convert the land into a green belt, which will comprise a jogging park with multiple trees and flowering plants. (HT Photo/for representation only)

    Mohali: Green belt to come up on land acquired for scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal project

    The 73-acre land acquired for since-scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal in Mohali will now be developed as a green belt and jogging park at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had acquired the land, spread across Chilla Khurd village and Raipur Kalan in Sectors 80 to 106, in 2013. But the Supreme Court had put a stay on the canal project in July 2017.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out