Haryana govt architect caught taking 1.5 lakh bribe

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh.

Vigilance Bureau DSP Jeet Singh said his team arrested the architect, Disha Gupta, and three men – Sanjay, Deepak and Anil – who gave her the bribe.

“We got a tip-off that these men, who are from Hansi, were coming to Panchkula to pay Disha for clearing a file pertaining to the construction of sheds at the vegetable market in Hansi. A total of ₹4 lakh was to be paid to her. She was already given ₹2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh were handed to her on Wednesday, following which they were all arrested. We have the phone call records of both the parties to prove the corrupt act,” the DSP said.