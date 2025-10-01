Haryana govt committed to reorganising admn units: Panchayat minister

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar, on Tuesday, said that the state government is committed to reorganising administrative units in accordance with the demands of local people and elected representatives. The proposals received for creation of new districts include Assandh, Naraingarh, Manesar, Pehowa, Barwala, Safidon, Pataudi, Dabwali, Hansi and Gohana, according to a statement.

Presiding over the meeting of the reorganisation committee here, Panwar said that the committee has so far received 73 proposals, including 11 for creation of new districts, 14 for sub-divisions, four for tehsils and 27 for sub-tehsils.

Panwar said that the criteria for creating new districts, the requirements include 125 to 200 villages, a population of 4 lakhs and above, an area of 80,000 hectares and above, and a distance of 25 to 40 kilometres from other district headquarters. Separate criteria has also been set for the creation of subdivisions, tehsils, and sub-tehsils.

