Haryana govt committed to welfare of all communities: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said the state government is dedicated to the welfare of every section of the society while pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas, aur sabka vishwas”. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during an event at his official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He said the government is committed to ensuring equal development across all areas, involving all 36 communities, and will continue to work for their welfare in the future.

The CM made these remarks while interacting with citizens at his official residence here at a function where former Congress leader and minister Kiran Choudhry and former Congress MP Shruti Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP, were also present.

Saini said that women also play a very crucial role in the country’s development. He said that women contribute significantly not only to building a civilised family but also to creating a civilised society.

The CM accused the Congress party of misleading people by spreading propaganda about changing the Constitution. He said that the Constitution is not merely a book but a systematic process for governing the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has run the country while adhering to the Constitution over the past 10 years,” he said and demanded the Congress’ apology for “insulting the Constitution”.

Delegation of Banjara community meets CM

The CM said that people of Vimukta and nomadic castes will receive housing facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban and rural). For this, all families must register themselves on the portal.

Addressing representatives of the Banjara community at his official residence (Sant Kabir Kutir), Saini declared that Vimukta diwas will be officially celebrated on August 31.

He said that the list of Vimukta, Ghumantu, and Tapriwas (de-notified) castes includes 20 Scheduled Castes and 13 Backward Classes. He said that to ensure the welfare of these castes and integrate them into the mainstream, the state government has constituted a separate board. In future, members of this board will be nominated from these communities. The CM also assured the formation of a Denotified Tribes Development Corporation.

The CM mentioned that for the convenience of the people, the government has instructed all deputy commissioners to listen to and resolve public issues daily from 9 to 11 am. If there are income or other errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra, people can write them on plain paper and submit the same to the DC.

“The goal of the central and state government is to ensure that the backward communities receive their rights and are integrated into the mainstream,” he said.