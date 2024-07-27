Haryana govt doctors call off strike on govt assurance

Government doctors in Haryana, who were on a strike for the past two days, called off their agitation on Saturday. Doctors raising slogans against the state government during the strike outside the civil hospital in Panchkula on Thursday. The doctors’ demands include the formation of a specialist cadre and a career progression scheme that ensures parity with their central government peers. (Sant Arora/HT)

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), the umbrella organisation of the government doctors announced that the strike has been called off following the state government’s assurance to fulfil their demands by August 15.

HCMSA general secretary Dr Anil Yadav issued a statement saying that the government had on Friday night accepted their proposals and assured to notify them before August 15.

Dr Yadav said that the strike has been called off and all doctors have been asked to join duty from Saturday morning.

Nearly 3,000 government doctors were on strike on Thursday and Friday, affecting services in state-run hospitals and causing long queues outside OPDs. On Thursday, patients said they were being treated by interns and retired doctors.

Seeking to resolve the issue, the government had on Wednesday invited the doctors’ body for talks in Chandigarh.

State government representatives, including Rajesh Khullar, the chief principal secretary to the chief minister, held talks with the HCMSA representatives on Thursday afternoon which was followed by another round of talks with the ACS (health).

The doctors’ demands include the formation of a specialist cadre for them and a career progression scheme that ensures parity with their central government peers.

According to the association, the doctors have to submit two bonds of ₹1 crore each for admission to postgraduate courses. It has demanded that the amount be reduced.

The other demand raised by the association is to stop the direct recruitment of senior medical officers as it blocks the growth of hundreds of medical officers awaiting promotion after the completion of 20 years of service.