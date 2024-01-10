Haryana govt enhances domain of divisional commissioners

Enhancing the realm of divisional commissioners, the Haryana government on Tuesday ordered that the divisional commissioners will now review law and order situation with top police officials, including the police range inspector general, commissioner of police and superintendent of police. There are six divisions — Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, Gurugram and Faridabad — in the state. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Source: X)

In a January 9 communication amplifying the role of the functionary, the personnel department ordered that after holding law and order review meetings with top police brass and deputy commissioner, the divisional commissioner will send a report to the chief secretary mentioning sensitive and flare-up issues such as missing persons, major incidents, suspension of mobile internet services and drone bans during visits of VVIPs and VIPs. The communication will also be addressed to the director general of police and all IPS officers.

Officials said it was observed that during various law and order flare ups, including the 2016 Jat quota agitation, the role of divisional commissioner, a senior key functionary, was reduced to less than minimal.

A divisional commissioner supervises multiple districts and the deputy commissioners (DCs) report to him/her. The divisional commissioner also coordinates the functioning of various departments at the divisional level and keep the government informed of issues to seek assistance besides exercising quasi-judicial powers.

The divisional commissioner also exercises delegated powers under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act which mandates prior approval of the state government before conducting an enquiry, inquiry or investigation into an offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant where charge of corruption is up to ₹1 crore. The officer is also empowered to grant sanction for prosecution with respect to group B, C, and D employees of the government departments, boards and corporations, urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions in matters of corruption up to ₹1 crore.

The state government last week undid its orders of appointing IAS officer Vijay Dahiya, an accused in a corruption case, as Karnal divisional commissioner and shifted him to a low-key archives department at Chandigarh.

“Long back, a divisional commissioner was empowered to write the annual confidential reports (ACRs) of range inspector general of police. Officials of engineering departments such as superintending engineers also reported to the divisional commissioners. However, these powers got diluted with the passage of time,” said an IAS officer.

The latest development to make a comprehensive reassessment of the roles and responsibilities assigned to the divisional commissioners will bolster their authority, said an official.

Revamped framework will result in accountable administration: CS

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the revamped framework and realignment of duties will result in accountable administration.

As per the January 9 communication, the divisional commissioners will hold monthly meetings with the DC to monitor pending court cases pertaining to land revenue, land evictions, and maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens. They will also review court cases pending with them for more than six months. They will also hold review meetings with both district municipal commissioners and chief executive officers of zila parishads to monitor development work in urban and rural areas respectively.

For urban areas, the focus will be on development progress, property tax collection, and property ID issues. For rural areas, the review will cover rural development initiatives. The divisional commissioners will supervise the procurement process in mandis and will conduct at least two monthly checks to ensure public distribution shops are operated smoothly. They will also verify 1% of girdawari entries and review compensation related to girdawari. The additional chief secretary-cum-revenue financial commissioner will issue necessary instructions to all concerned in this regard.