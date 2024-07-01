 Haryana: Govt medics to wear black badges on July 1 over pending demands - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Govt medics to wear black badges on July 1 over pending demands

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 01, 2024 05:52 AM IST

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that a meeting of the state core committee was held on Sunday to share updates on the status of demands discussed with the additional chief secretary, health, on June 26

Government doctors will wear black badges on July 1, National Doctor’s Day, to protest against the state government’s indifference to resolving issues raised by the Haryana civil medical services association (HCMSA).

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that a meeting of the state core committee was held on Sunday to share updates on the status of demands discussed with the additional chief secretary, health, on June 26
HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that a meeting of the state core committee was held on Sunday to share updates on the status of demands discussed with the additional chief secretary, health, on June 26

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that a meeting of the state core committee was held on Sunday to share updates on the status of demands discussed with the additional chief secretary, health, on June 26

“There is a strong resentment among the members due to the insensitive and callous attitude of the government towards the long pending demands of HCMSA. After the mutual agreement between the government and the association, the doctors had deferred the agitation six months ago. It is unfortunate that even after six months, none of the issues have been resolved,” Dr Khyalia said.

The association president said the demand for specialist cadre and reducing the amount for the post-graduate course bond are stuck up due to red tape.

“Proposals regarding amendment in service rules to stop direct recruitment of senior medical officers, assured career progression and grant of allowances at par with central government doctors have not even been initiated by the director general’s office,” he said.

The association president said that about 1,100 posts of medical officers and 250 posts of senior medical officers are lying vacant. “There is an acute shortage of specialists in the government hospitals. But the proposal of specialist cadre has been stuck up in finance department for last four months even after the approval of CM,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Govt medics to wear black badges on July 1 over pending demands
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On