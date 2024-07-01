Haryana: Govt medics to wear black badges on July 1 over pending demands

Government doctors will wear black badges on July 1, National Doctor’s Day, to protest against the state government’s indifference to resolving issues raised by the Haryana civil medical services association (HCMSA). HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that a meeting of the state core committee was held on Sunday to share updates on the status of demands discussed with the additional chief secretary, health, on June 26

“There is a strong resentment among the members due to the insensitive and callous attitude of the government towards the long pending demands of HCMSA. After the mutual agreement between the government and the association, the doctors had deferred the agitation six months ago. It is unfortunate that even after six months, none of the issues have been resolved,” Dr Khyalia said.

The association president said the demand for specialist cadre and reducing the amount for the post-graduate course bond are stuck up due to red tape.

“Proposals regarding amendment in service rules to stop direct recruitment of senior medical officers, assured career progression and grant of allowances at par with central government doctors have not even been initiated by the director general’s office,” he said.

The association president said that about 1,100 posts of medical officers and 250 posts of senior medical officers are lying vacant. “There is an acute shortage of specialists in the government hospitals. But the proposal of specialist cadre has been stuck up in finance department for last four months even after the approval of CM,” he said.