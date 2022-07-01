Haryana govt’s mismanagement created chaos during rains: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over waterlogging across the state. Hooda said while rains brought relief from the heat, it soon turned into a nightmare as roads and streets of entire Haryana, including Rohtak, were “turned into ponds”.

“Sewerage systems crashed in almost every city. This chaos was created due to the neglect of the BJP-JJP government,” he said in a statement.

The leader of the opposition in Haryana assembly said the rains after several days of scorching heat brought relief to the people, but the government’s mismanagement turned it into a disaster. “Many cities, including Rohtak, were inundated and people’s houses and shops were flooded. Thousands of cars, scooters, bikes and other vehicles were submerged. There are frequent accidents due to waterlogging on the roads,” he said.

The Congress leader said that despite repeated warnings, the government did not learn any lesson. “If this is the situation at the beginning of the monsoon season, then it may become more disturbing in the coming days. The government will have to work on a war footing to deal with the problem of waterlogging. The administration should be given prompt directions for drainage and it should be ensured that people do not face this dreadful situation in the coming days,” he added.