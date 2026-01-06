Haryana govt sets up panel to fast-track development projects

In a move aimed at expediting development works, the Haryana government has set up a committee to oversee the progress of development projects across the state. The panel committee will conduct fortnightly reviews, while comprehensive assessments will also be undertaken at the chief minister’s level, preferably once every two months. In a move aimed at expediting development works, the Haryana government has set up a committee to oversee the progress of development projects across the state. The panel committee will conduct fortnightly reviews, while comprehensive assessments will also be undertaken at the chief minister’s level, preferably once every two months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to an order issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, the committee comprises Saket Kumar, additional principal secretary (to CM); Narender Pal Malik, officer on special duty (OSD to CM); and Karan Ahlawadi, senior consultant to the chief minister. Rajeev Batish, chief engineer (Public Health) will provide technical assistance during the review process.

The committee has been entrusted with a wide-ranging mandate covering critical stages of project execution. Its responsibilities include monitoring timelines from administrative approval to award of work, examining delays in architectural approvals, and assessing the time required between project award and commencement, including permissions needed from other departments.

The panel will also review the timely completion of projects, identify reasons behind delays and cost escalation, assess revised timelines following fresh administrative approvals, ensure completion within prescribed or revised schedules, and monitor the maintenance of assets created.

In addition to conducting regular reviews, the committee will submit monthly progress reports to the principal secretary (to CM), ensuring sustained oversight and enabling corrective action at the highest administrative level, an official spokesperson said.