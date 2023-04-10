Nine DCs, heads of HSIIDC, HAFED shifted in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday transferred deputy commissioners of nine districts and shuffled the heads of important departments such as mines and geology and public sector enterprises Haryana state industrial and infrastructure development corporation (HSIIDC) and HAFED. The Haryana government on Monday transferred deputy commissioners of nine districts and shuffled the heads of important departments such as mines and geology and public sector enterprises Haryana state industrial and infrastructure development corporation (HSIIDC) and HAFED.

Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Soni has been appointed as the Panchkula DC replacing Mahavir Kaushik who was posted as special secretary, home-1. Ambala municipal corporation commissioner Prashant Panwar has been posted as the Ambala DC, while Anju Chaudhary has been posted as Ambala MC commissioner.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) secretary Yash Garg was posted as the HSIIDC managing director, replacing Vikas Gupta, who stays as the director, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) and is expected to be posted as an administrative secretary soon.

Gurugram MC commissioner gets GMDA too

HSAMB chief administrator MK Ahuja was given the additional charge of HPSC secretary. Gurugram MC commissioner PC Meena was given the additional charge of chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), replacing Sudhir Rajpal. Rajpal, an additional chief secretary (ACS) rank officer having the charge of printing and stationery is likely to be given the charge of administrative secretary of a mainstream department soon.

Mukul Kumar posted as HAFED MD

HAFED managing director A Sreenivas was posted as the chief executive officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA). Mines and geology director Mukul Kumar was posted as the HAFED MD. Agriculture director NS Banger was given the additional charge of mines and geology director.

Industries and commerce director Shekhar Vidyarthi was given the additional charge of civil aviation director.

Karnal commissioner given addl charge of UHBVN MD

Karnal divisional commissioner Saket Kumar was given the additional charge of the managing director of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), replacing Rajnarayan Kaushik.

Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd MD Mohammad Shayin was given the additional charge of HVPN MD.

A 2014 batch IAS officer, Munish Sharma was posted as the additional director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Panchkula. This is for the first time that an IAS officer has been posted in the ACB.

Kaushik was posted as the director, Development and Panchayat, replacing Sanjay Joon, who was posted as the mission director, National Health Mission, replacing Prabhjot Singh.

Prabhjot Singh was posted as the special secretary, personnel, vigilance, training and Parliamentary affairs, replacing Pankaj, who was posted as the special secretary, finance and CEO, Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas and MD, Haryana Financial Corporation.

Panipat DC Sushil Sarwan was posted as the Employment, skill development and industrial training departments director. Elementary education director Virender Dahiya was posted as the Panipat DC.

Nuh DC Ajay Kumar was posted as the Rohtak DC, relieving Yash Pal who was posted as the Manesar MC commissioner. Pradeep Dahiya was posted as the Nuh DC.

Sonepat MC commissioner Monika Gupta was posted as the Mahendergarh DC, replacing JK Abhir, who was posted as the elementary education and rural development director.

Finance special secretary Mandeep Kaur was posted as the Fatehabad DC, replacing Jagdish Sharma who was posted as the Kaithal DC.

Panchkula MC commissioner Virender Lather was posted as the khadi and village industries board chief executive.

Manesar MC commissioner Mohd Imran Raza was posted as the Rewari DC, replacing Ashok Garg, who was posted as the Hisar MC commissioner.

Rohtak divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma was given the additional charge of the Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam MD, relieving RS Dhillon, who was posted as the Haryana state commission for Scheduled Castes secretary.

Finance special secretary Mani Ram Sharma was posted as the labour commissioner, replacing Sujan Singh who was posted as the administrator, HSVP (HQ), Panchkula, replacing Ajay Singh Tomer. Tomer was posted as the sports director, replacing IPS officer Pankaj Nain. He was also given the charge of state transport director.

Hisar HSVP administrator Rajesh Jogpal was posted as the registrar, co-operative societies replacing Shaleen.

Gurugram additional DC Vishram Kumar Meena was posted as the Sonepat MC commissioner. Palwal additional DC Hitesh Kumar Meena was posted as the Gurugram HSVP administrator and Gurugram additional DC.

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Vivek Aggarwal was posted as the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd MD. HCS officer Rohit Yadav, who was the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation MD, was given the additional charge of Haryana Dairy Development Co-op Federation MD.

Additional principal secretary to CM, Amit Aggarwal was given the additional charge of the director general, Art and Cultural Affairs.

Gurugram divisional commissioner RC Bidhan was given the additional charge of MD, Seeds Development Corporation.