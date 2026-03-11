Haryana govt staff, pensioners to get treatment in 4 Punjab hospitals

Haryana government has empanelled four reputed hospitals in Punjab to provide medical treatment for government employees, pensioners and their family members, health minister Arti Singh Rao said on Tuesday. Minister Rao said that these hospitals provide advanced treatment for serious ailments such as cancer, spinal injuries and liver-related diseases. (HT Photo for representation)

These include Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur (both units of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai); Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Sector 70, Mohali; and Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Mohali.

Minister Rao said that these hospitals provide advanced treatment for serious ailments such as cancer, spinal injuries and liver-related diseases. Rao said that this decision has been taken with the objective of ensuring better and specialised medical facilities for state employees and pensioners. She said that in many cases, treatment of serious diseases requires specialised hospitals and the empanelment of these institutions will help patients receive timely and better treatment.