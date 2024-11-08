Haryana govt suspends Hansi SDM over sexual assault allegations

The Haryana government has suspended the Hansi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) after a Class-4 employee accused the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer of sexual assault and caste-based abuse. Complainant said the HCS officer assaulted him at gunpoint and also threatened to get him sacked from the job. (Shutterstock)

Interacting with the media, the complainant, who is employed in the public health department, claimed that the HCS officer has been sexually assaulting him for the past four years.

The complainant said he has written to the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Human Rights Commission, Haryana CM window, Haryana DGP and IG Hisar regarding the assault.

The complainant said the HCS officer used to pay him ₹200 a day for massage services while he was posted in Fatehabad in 2020.

“Six months ago, he called me for massage services and demanded sexual favours. When I refused, he assaulted me at gunpoint and also threatened to get me sacked from my job,” the victim said.

A video of the purported sexual assault is doing the rounds of social media though HT could not independently verify the veracity of it.

The complainant also said that some senior officials are forcing him to withdraw the complaint.

The HCS officer in question was not available for comments despite repeated phone calls and text messages.

Meanwhile, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran’s Hisar estate officer Rajesh Khoth has been given the charge of Hansi SDM, in addition to his present duties.