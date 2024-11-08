Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana govt suspends Hansi SDM over sexual assault allegations

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 08, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Interacting with the media, the complainant, who is employed in the public health department, claimed that the HCS officer has been sexually assaulting him for the past four years.

The Haryana government has suspended the Hansi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) after a Class-4 employee accused the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer of sexual assault and caste-based abuse.

Complainant said the HCS officer assaulted him at gunpoint and also threatened to get him sacked from the job. (Shutterstock)
Complainant said the HCS officer assaulted him at gunpoint and also threatened to get him sacked from the job. (Shutterstock)

Interacting with the media, the complainant, who is employed in the public health department, claimed that the HCS officer has been sexually assaulting him for the past four years.

The complainant said he has written to the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Human Rights Commission, Haryana CM window, Haryana DGP and IG Hisar regarding the assault.

The complainant said the HCS officer used to pay him 200 a day for massage services while he was posted in Fatehabad in 2020.

“Six months ago, he called me for massage services and demanded sexual favours. When I refused, he assaulted me at gunpoint and also threatened to get me sacked from my job,” the victim said.

A video of the purported sexual assault is doing the rounds of social media though HT could not independently verify the veracity of it.

The complainant also said that some senior officials are forcing him to withdraw the complaint.

The HCS officer in question was not available for comments despite repeated phone calls and text messages.

Meanwhile, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran’s Hisar estate officer Rajesh Khoth has been given the charge of Hansi SDM, in addition to his present duties.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //