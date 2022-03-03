Haryana guv reiterates state’s resolve to give 50% representation to women in PRI polls

The Haryana government has decided to give 50% representation to women in the upcoming elections of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), governor Bandaru Dattatraya said in the state assembly on Wednesday, reiterating the state government’s commitment to provide safe environment to women and empower them financially and socially.

The governor reiterating chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government’s resolve to give 50% representation to women in the PRI polls (gram panchayats, panchayat smitis and zila parishads) assumes significance as the panchayat elections are already due and on hold due to cases pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The terms of the panchayats in state had ended on February 23, 2021. Initially, the polls were deferred on grounds of the Covid-19 pandemic and protests by farmers.

Now the matter regarding holding the panchayat polls in state is pending before the high court where a bunch of petitions were filed challenging some amendments in the PRIs Act by the state government.

In his maiden address to the 90-member House during the opening sitting of the third budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Dattatraya said the state government has taken a slew of important decisions to strengthen the PRIs by giving them more responsibilities.

“After handing over the reins of panchayats to educated people, the government decided to give 50% representation to women in PRIs and 8% representation to backward classes,” said Dattatraya in his speech in Hindi which lasted 28 minutes.

Applauding the state government for enhancing the respect of PRI representatives by giving them pension, the governor said voters have also been given the ‘right to recall’ the sarpanch to introduce accountability.

According to the governor, the state government has set a target of increasing the number of women in police to more than 15% in order to empower them and strengthen women safety. He said in 2014, women’s participation in police was about 5.5% which is near 9% at present.

Govt university in Nuh

The governor said a multi-disciplinary government university will be established in Nuh (Mewat). He said the state government will ensure that all eligible universities and colleges are assessed and evaluated by the NAAC by 2023. The national assessment and accreditation council is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

He said free transport facility will be provided to all girl students of government colleges and polytechnic institutions at the earliest.

‘Historic steps’

The governor touched upon the steps the state and the Centre have taken to commemorate ‘Amrit Mahotsav’. He applauded the Centre for commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as ‘Parakram Diwas’. He termed the Centre’s decision to observe December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh as a historic move.

“We are proud of the participation of numerous Haryanvis in Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauj,” Dattatraya said, seeking cooperation of the members of the House for what he called a “balanced and judicious development” of the state.

The governor said the state government has tried to rise above regionalism and nepotism to bring about constant and equitable development.

No mask in the House

The House was packed to capacity as majority of the MLAs in the 90-member House were present. But not a single legislator or minister was wearing a mask. In the officers’ gallery, a few senior officers were wearing masks while in the visitors’ gallery adjoining to the Speaker, ‘no mask’ was the norm.

It was for the first time after the pandemic began in March 2020 where the media was allowed to cover the House proceedings from the media gallery of the Vidhan Sabha.

No copy of governor’s address

The MLAs heard governor Bandaru Dattatraya’s first address with rapt attention. The MLAs were looking here and there, waiting for the assembly staff to circulate copies of the address. But copies of the speech were not given to the MLAs even though some frontline leaders of the treasury benches were seen having what looked like a copy of the governor’s address.

The Congress kept quiet and only raised the issue politely after the governor concluded his address. Copies of the address were given to MLAs after the House re-assembled. The media too received copies of the address after an inordinate delay.

Best MLA award

Nirmal Rani, BJP MLA from Ganaur segment, and Pandit Neeraj Sharma, Congress MLA (NIT Faridabad), were given the best MLA awards for the year 2021 by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta during the opening sitting of the budget session on Wednesday.

The award included ₹1 lakh cheque, a shawl, a shield and a citation. Leader of the House and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Haryana parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal presented the award to the MLAs in the House.

House remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Haryana assembly paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who died in February, freedom fighters and 17 army personnel killed in action in the recent months.

The House remembered prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current session.

Among the soldiers paid tributes to included Capt Sahil Vats (Rohtak), subedar major Shamsher Singh Chauhan (Ratan Thal, Rewari), subedar Ramesh Chander (Jani, Karnal), master chief petty officer Krishan Kumar (Sutana, Panipat), havildar Rampal (Bahu Akbarpur, Rohtak), havildar Asbir Singh (Sudkain Kalan, Jind), havildar Rampal (Chitlang, Mahendragarh), havildar Naresh Kumar (Satnali, Mahendragarh), havildar Praveen Kumar (Dudiwala Kishanpura, Charkhi Dadri), naik Vijaypal (Nilaheri, Jhajjar), naik Sandeep Dangi (Garhi, Hisar), lance naik Sachin Dagar (Alipur, Gurugram), lance naik Preet Singh (Jaitpur, Jhajjar), gunner Naveen Vashisht (Rohtak), sepoy Sombir Kadian (Siwana, Jhajjar), sepoy Ravinder Kumar (Karoli, Rewari) and sepoy Sahil Chauhan (Mayan, Rewari).