Haryana health director among three booked in cheating, forgery case

Following a Fatehabad court order, the police booked Haryana health department director Dr Manish Bansal, Fatehabad de-addiction centre in-charge Dr Girish Kumar and a clerk Bhanu Pratap posted at civil hospital on charges of forgery and cheating. The trio were booked following a court order by chief judicial magistrate Suyasha Jawa on a complaint filed by private hospital owner Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

The complainant alleged that he and his wife were falsely booked under medical termination of pregnancy act, 1971 when Dr Manish Bansal was chief medical officer in Fatehabad in 2017, adding he and his wife were acquitted in July 2022.

“I had lodged a complaint at the chief minister’s window in January 2020 related to improper medical practices and I was called by Dr Bansal, who was assigned the investigation. CMO clerk Bhanu Pratap prepared a statement and the trio asked me to sign on the statement but I refused. Later, I came to know that they forged my signature and submitted the same at the CM window to close the complaint. I obtained documents under the Right to Information Act and the fingerprint experts in Hisar probed and found that the signatures were bogus,” he added.

In 2023, he had filed a complaint at Bhuna police station and the police had asked him and clerk Pratap to join the probe. The case was disposed-off on December 22, 2023 citing that Dr Bansal has no role. Then, he approached the court seeking justice.