Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Set up de-addiction centres in all hospitals soon: Anil Vij

Haryana: Set up de-addiction centres in all hospitals soon: Anil Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2023 10:20 PM IST

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij said that a 100-bed TB hospital will also be constructed in Ambala, for which approval of ₹54.38 crore has been received. Apart from this, 66 sub-health centres of the state will be renovated, Vij said.

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij has directed officials to complete the work of setting up de-addiction centres in all hospitals at the earliest and inspect private de-addiction centres across the state.

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij has directed officials to complete the work of setting up de-addiction centres in all hospitals at the earliest and inspect private de-addiction centres across the state. (HT File Photo)
Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij has directed officials to complete the work of setting up de-addiction centres in all hospitals at the earliest and inspect private de-addiction centres across the state. (HT File Photo)

Vij said that the mapping work related to health services will be completed by July even as it has been completed in 13 districts of the state.

The health minister who held a review meeting directed the senior health department functionaries to conduct surprise inspection of the health services available in the state and submit a report.

It was informed in the meeting that approval has been received from the central government for setting up 17 critical care blocks and 22 district integrated health laboratories.

He was informed that CT scan facilities are operational in 17 districts and MRI facilities are being provided through PPP mode in five districts namely Ambala, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula.

Similarly, cath labs are operational in four districts and tenders have been given to operate cath labs in three more districts namely Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Bahadurgarh. The dialysis services are being provided in 20 districts of the state and work is on to provide dialysis services in Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri.

A committee has been constituted to provide ECG facilities at the PHC level.

The health minister also directed that PET scan machines should also be installed.

He said that a 100-bed TB hospital will also be constructed in Ambala, for which approval of 54.38 crore has been received. Apart from this, 66 sub-health centres of the state will be renovated, Vij said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana inspection health services + 1 more
haryana inspection health services
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out