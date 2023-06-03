Haryana: Set up de-addiction centres in all hospitals soon: Anil Vij

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij has directed officials to complete the work of setting up de-addiction centres in all hospitals at the earliest and inspect private de-addiction centres across the state. Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij has directed officials to complete the work of setting up de-addiction centres in all hospitals at the earliest and inspect private de-addiction centres across the state. (HT File Photo)

Vij said that the mapping work related to health services will be completed by July even as it has been completed in 13 districts of the state.

The health minister who held a review meeting directed the senior health department functionaries to conduct surprise inspection of the health services available in the state and submit a report.

It was informed in the meeting that approval has been received from the central government for setting up 17 critical care blocks and 22 district integrated health laboratories.

He was informed that CT scan facilities are operational in 17 districts and MRI facilities are being provided through PPP mode in five districts namely Ambala, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula.

Similarly, cath labs are operational in four districts and tenders have been given to operate cath labs in three more districts namely Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Bahadurgarh. The dialysis services are being provided in 20 districts of the state and work is on to provide dialysis services in Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri.

A committee has been constituted to provide ECG facilities at the PHC level.

The health minister also directed that PET scan machines should also be installed.

He said that a 100-bed TB hospital will also be constructed in Ambala, for which approval of ₹54.38 crore has been received. Apart from this, 66 sub-health centres of the state will be renovated, Vij said.